BILLINGS — Navy musicians from the Navy Band Northwest are performing across Billings this week, giving Montanans a rare chance to connect with the U.S. Navy.

Navy Week is making waves across Billings, giving Montanans a rare chance to meet sailors, experience Navy traditions up close and get a glimpse into a branch of the military that usually operates far from Big Sky Country.

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Navy Week brings music and military traditions to Billings

From ceremonial events to community performances, Navy musicians serve as ambassadors for the U.S. Navy around the world. This week in Billings, brass and woodwind quintets from the Navy Band Northwest are using music to build connections between sailors and the community.

Lt. Junior Grade Matthew Tremel said the musicians represent the professionalism and discipline of Navy sailors serving both at home and abroad. Each member earns their spot through a competitive audition before heading to boot camp and can then be assigned to fleet bands across the country, including the 35-member Navy Band Northwest based in Silverdale, Washington.

"We play music and that's our job," Tremel said Wednesday. "It's a really cool opportunity and a unique skill set that we use to connect with people in the United States and abroad — to really bring the United States Navy home."