Purchasing video games for holidays? Here's advice from gaming experts

A new survey from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) reports 72% of kids are asking for video games this holiday season.

For parents purchasing them, here's what you can do to make sure they're appropriate for your kids.

1.) Visit esrb.org

This is where you can check the age rating of the game assigned by the Entertainment Software Rating Board or ESRB.

2.) Visit parentaltools.org

This is where you can select which parental controls you want to set up. You can control how much time they play, filter or block who your kids can communicate with, and prevent in-game spending.

3.) Check out Common Sense Media

The non-profit has reviews and recommendations for games and apps, and you can filter by age.

4.) Play the games with your kids

The Entertainment Software Association says by doing that you see for yourself if the game is good for them and if you need to adjust those parental controls.