FDA: Abbott Nutrition expands baby formula recall following child's death

Abbott Nutrition has expanded its baby formula recall after reports of an infant's death.

The Food and Drug Administration announced in an update on Monday that the recall had been expanded to include one lot of Similac PM 60/40.

On Feb. 17, Abbott initially recalled certain Alimentum, Similac, and EleCare baby formulas made at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

Health officials announced the new update after another infant tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii died.

The FDA said their investigation includes four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections in infants (three from FDA complaints and one from a CDC case finding) and one complaint of a Salmonella Newport infection in an infant.

"All five (four Cronobacter infections and one Salmonella Newport infection) illnesses resulted in hospitalization, and Cronobacter may have contributed to death in two patients," health officials said.

Health officials said the formula the most recent infant consumed Abbott Nutrition’s Similac PM 60/40 product with the lot code 27032K800 before being infected with Cronobacter.