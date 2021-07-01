Biden to visit rescuers, families affected by Florida condo tower collapse on Thursday

President Joe Biden on Thursday will visit the Florida community still reeling after a beachside condominium tower spontaneously collapsed last week, leaving 18 people dead and nearly 150 people still missing.

Biden will visit the site in Surfside, Florida, around 11 a.m. ET and thank the rescuers and first responders who are currently trying to find survivors in the rubble. He'll also deliver public remarks around 4 p.m. ET.

The president will also reportedly meet with the family members of victims and the loved ones who are still awaiting word on those who were presumed to be in the building at the time of the collapse.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, officials said that they were "very grateful" that Biden was visiting the city and assured that they have "plans in place with the Secret Service to ensure this operation will continue."

Rescuers on Wednesday announced that they had pulled a total of six bodies from the wreckage, causing the death toll to jump from 12 to 18. A total of 145 people are still missing following last Thursday's collapse.

Among those recovered Wednesday were the bodies of two children, aged 4 and 10.

First responders have not found any survivors in the wreckage since last Thursday. They say they are not yet switching their efforts into "recovery mode."

"It's absolutely still a search and rescue mission," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said Wednesday.

Those leading the rescue efforts must now also deal with the prospect of facing a tropical storm. On Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and current National Hurricane Center forecasts project the storm could reach South Florida by Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that some rescue resources might need to be switched to storm preparation efforts should the state face a tropical storm or hurricane.

"We hope we don't have to, but 'tis the season, and you have to be ready," he said.