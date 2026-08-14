MTN station in Great Falls wins prestigious reporting award

Great Falls, Montana – KRTV, the CBS affiliate in Great Falls, Montana, owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), has earned a 2026 National Edward R. Murrow Award in the category of “Excellence in Innovation” for its special report, “ Milk River Meltdown .”

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the honors Thursday.

“Milk River Meltdown” examined the far-reaching impact of the catastrophic failure of the century-old St. Mary siphon, a critical piece of infrastructure that supplies water to Montana’s Hi-Line communities. The special report traced the 729-mile path of the Milk River, highlighting how thousands of residents, farmers, ranchers and tribal communities depend on the waterway for drinking water, irrigation and economic survival.

The report documented the race to restore water flow through a $70 million repair effort involving federal agencies, tribal entities, contractors and local leaders, while also exploring the long-term vulnerabilities of the aging system and the uncertainty facing communities downstream.

“KRTV’s reporting demonstrated the power of local journalism to help people understand how a single issue can affect entire communities,” said Jeff Kiernan, Scripps’ vice president of local news. “Through on-the-ground reporting from multiple locations across Montana, the team brought viewers closer to the people, environmental challenges and economic realities tied to the Milk River, delivering coverage that was informative, compassionate and deeply connected to the communities they serve.”

The team of journalists who contributed to this report includes: Tim McGonigal, anchor/reporter, Tom Wylie, anchor/reporter, Eric Gaylord, photographer, and Keagan Harsha, producer/writer.

View KRTV’s investigation here.

The National Edward R. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism and are among the most prestigious awards in the industry. RTDNA previously announced that Scripps stations earned a total of 25 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2026, with all regional winners advancing to the national competition.