MSUB student hopes to transform Adams Hotel in Lavina into cultural center

A Montana State University Billings senior is working to transform the historic Adams Hotel in Lavina into a cultural center that would support artists and musicians across and beyond Golden Valley County.

Watch more below:

MSUB student hopes to transform Adams Hotel into a cultural center

The Adams Hotel was built in 1908 and has served as a small town Montana landmark for over a century, taking on many uses throughout its history. The building is now owned by the Golden Valley Community Foundation.

Lisa Blomquist, a senior art student at MSUB, hopes to use the hotel as a space to hold events and support the arts community in the region.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Lisa Blomquist speaks in the historic Adams Hotel

"We have many artists who have (and) who are producing art and selling art...and musicians as well," she said.

Blomquist said she sees significant potential in the space.

"I was just thrilled to just see the possibilities that are all around us here," Blomquist said.

Blomquist is not working alone. Catherine Thayer, a board member of Friends of the Historic Adams, has a personal connection to the building.

"My grandfather was the original owner, had this hotel built," Thayer said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Catherine Thayer in the dining room of the Adams Hotel

Thayer said community interest in a resource like the hotel would be strong.

"Ideas here, shows and classes. And it can expand," Thayer said.

The project still faces challenges. The Adams Hotel requires several repairs before it can host events, and funding remains a key obstacle. Grants for the project are currently being processed, and Thayer said some support has already come in.

"We were working on it. And we got some grants in. We're hoping...we can do the ceiling and the floors and get some heat."

Grace Stewart/MTN News The Adams Hotel off Main street, Lavina, Montana

Once repairs are complete, organizers hope to begin hosting events and building momentum for the cultural center.

"It can all work to the benefit of the community and the community at large…. beyond Golden Valley County," said Blomquist.

