One thousand flags lined the grounds of MSUB's City College Friday morning as crowds gathered to mark 25 years since the September 11 attacks.

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MSUB City College marks 25 years since 9/11 with flags, memorial

The display was part of a 9/11 memorial that also features a salvaged beam from the wreckage of the fallen World Trade Center. Other memorials were organized across town, like the one held outside of City Hall, as a promise to never forget the events of that day.

"It's a very somber day for everybody," veteran Louis Moffet said.

Wade Austin with the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings said the attacks were an eye-opener for the country.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Wade Austin speaks at the Spirit of Freedom Field, MSUB City College

"They were going to a typical day of work. And then all of a sudden, you're no longer on the planet," Austin said.

Austin reflected on the weight of watching the tragedy unfold.

"To watch the tragedy that was going on was just heart-wrenching to see your fellow countrymen and women perishing in an instant," Austin said.

He said events like Friday's memorial serve an important purpose.

"It's very important that the youth understand what this day is all about," Austin said.

Josh Strydom attended the City Hall memorial as a part of the Billings Central Catholic High School band. He moved to the United States from South Africa and finds his passion in playing the drums. He said being present at the memorial carried deep meaning.

"Just being able to be here, the men and women that fought for the country that I can be able to live in today," Strydom said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Joshua Strydom at his drumset playing at City Hall 9/11 memorial Friday

Strydom said one word comes to mind when he thinks of America.

"The opportunities that are in America," Strydom said.

For veterans in attendance, the day carried a personal weight.

"I am proud to have served my country. And I'm proud to be a veteran. And I'm proud to be here today," Moffet said.

Austin said the act of coming together to remember is critical for the future of the country.

"It brings our country together. And if we don't continue to do that and remember that, I mean, what are we going to be in 100 years?" Austin said.

