BILLINGS, Mt. — Montana State University nursing students in Billings are starting the new semester with a brand new campus.

Watch more below:

MSU opens new nursing campus in Billings

The university cut the ribbon on the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing, a project nearly five years in the making. The facility features new classrooms, simulation labs, and community spaces for both students and faculty.

Before the building opened, students spent their days learning at different medical centers around Billings, including Billings Clinic and Intermountain Health.

Grace Stewart/MTN News MSU nursing students send gratitude to Mark and Robyn Jones.

The MSU College of Nursing has five campuses across the state. The addition of the Billings location broadens the range of students the program can serve, allowing them to stay closer to home and learn together under one roof.

One student said the new space is already making an impact.

"Today was one of the first days I've seen all of us together and it was so inspiring. We're all here for the same thing. We just want to care for our community."

Grace Stewart/MTN News MSU nursing student Emily Sellers speaks about new Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing building.

Classes at the new building are already underway, with the hope of bringing in a new wave of students in the years to come.

