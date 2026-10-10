MSU Billings students revive The Retort newspaper for first time in years

Students at Montana State University Billings (MSUB) are working to bring back The Retort, a student-led newspaper that has been dormant for years. Students hope to have their first issue out by Halloween.

Watch the full story below:

MSUB students revive The Retort newspaper for first time in years

The paper has gone through significant changes over the years; from print, to podcast, to digital, and now back to print again.

Although the art scene on campus is active, MSUB does not have a journalism program. Student interest in journalism, however, remains strong.

"We have a lot of students who are actually interested in getting into journalism," Professor Jay Gentry said.

"There are plenty of students at MSUB who have interest in journalism," student Jorden Andes said.

Andes played a major role in getting the revival off the ground after discovering the paper had all but disappeared.

"There was a ghost of it. And I was like, well, I need to get it started." Andes said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News MSUB student Jorden Andes speaks to MTN about journey starting the newspaper back up.

When she arrived at MSUB, she found that no journalism program existed to help her childhood passion for being a journalist.

"I came into MSUB kind of having that idea of I want to be a journalist, but we don't have a journalism program here," Andes said.

Other students are also eager to see the paper return.

"I think it would be really cool to bring that back, and like turn it into something that people will go out of their way to actually take the time to sit and read it," editor-in-chief Addie Johnson said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Addie Johnson, Retort editor-in-chief, speaks with MTN about newspaper progression.

Gentry, who serves as The Retort's adviser, sees the newspaper as a way for students to build skills that extend well beyond journalism.

"Getting to be familiar with writing to these disparate audiences and how to connect with people and how to find information is a valuable skill, honestly, for just about any field," Gentry said.

He also sees the paper as a meaningful platform for students to be heard on campus.

"We take student concerns very seriously. And for them to know that, to know that they can make these differences, I think ideal, will be empowering and also make their time here at MSUB better for it," Gentry said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Professor Jay Gentry speaks with MTN on MSUB campus.

For Andes, the paper is ultimately about giving every student a voice.

"Students deserve to have a voice here, and I'm happy to be part of doing the connecting bit," Andes said.

