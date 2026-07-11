MANDERSON— Two Manderson individuals are facing charges for child endangerment after a two-month-old infant died Monday morning.

Court documents show the infant girl was living in a Manderson camper with her mother, 22-year-old Destynie Study, grandfather, Travis Study, and a 15-month-old child.

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Mother, grandfather charged following death of Wyoming infant

Destynie Study told investigators she woke up at 9:45 a.m. Monday to find her infant unresponsive.

She told investigators she immediately drove about 11 miles with the infant to Three Rivers Health in Basin and called 911 along on the way.

Investigators noticed a strong smell of body odor, feces and urine was coming from Destynie Study. They also noticed she was covered in dirt and had noticeable dandruff or lice on her scalp.

Courtesy of Big Horn County Circuit Court View from inside the camper bathroom

The deceased infant was observed with dirt under her fingernails and had a diaper saturated with urine. Investigators also observed a small insect was moving inside the diaper as it was being removed from the infant’s body.

Investigators took the phone from Destynie Study at the hospital for evidence. The affidavit says Travis Study was calling Destynie Study on the phone at the time and could be heard saying he was “unsure as to what might happen” if anyone with a badge or gun showed up at his residence and that “it would be a bad day for that individual”.

Courtesy of Big Horn County Circuit Court Inside camper

Investigators entered and searched the family’s home Monday afternoon, to find the camper had the same feces and urine odor, with a five-gallon bucket filled with waste sitting in the bathroom.

The baby's crib was wet and smelled of urine.

Investigators also found 21 grams of suspected marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and a glass pipe holding residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. The sample has been submitted to the Wyoming State Crime Lab for further investigation.

Investigators measured the camper’s inside temperature to be 95 degrees. The air conditioner and sewage system did not work, and the residence had no running water.

Courtesy of Big Horn County Circuit Court Inside camper

The affidavit said Destynie Study confirmed that Travis Study assists with the children and is “the sole custodian and provides care for them when she is gone from the residence”.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation.

Court records show the Wyoming Department of Family Services and Manderson police had made contact with the family four separate times since April.

MTN spoke with multiple members of the Manderson community, who said they wished welfare agencies had intervened sooner. All residents MTN spoke to declined on-camera interviews.

Travis Study has been charged with felony child endangerment, because of the alleged exposure to methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangering, child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Destynie Study has been charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangering of a child and child endangerment, to which she pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

The affidavit does not reveal the exact cause of death for the infant. The investigation is ongoing.