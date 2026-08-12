BILLINGS— The rise in cattle value is sparking concern over livestock theft in Montana.

The nation’s cattle herd has dropped to its smallest number in 75 years, contributing to the surge in beef costs. According to USDA records, the retail price of a pound of beef rose from $8.08 per pound to $9.55 per pound from December 2024 to December 2025.

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‘More risk’: Rise in cattle costs sparks concern in Montana over livestock theft

Fifth-generation Montana rancher Turk Stovall told MTN the rise in cattle value could further entice cattle thieves to steal and also result in a greater loss for ranchers.

“We are seeing our cattle be valued the highest they've ever been in the history, really of our industry,” said Stovall. “And so, it's really actually, we feel like we're even at more risk today of cattle theft.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Turk Stovall

Related: Montana retailer, ag expert weigh in on rising beef prices

The Montana Department of Livestock has posted a list of more than 200 head of livestock that have been reported as missing. Many livestock are found dead, but some are found on the road to an auction market.

Jay Bodner with the Montana Department of Livestock told MTN that many thieves will try to sell the cattle.

“If they see an opportunity, they'll try to take that animal and then turn around and sell it and make, in their mind, a quick dollar,” said Bodner. “(They) grab them under the fence, pull them into their vehicle and drive away.”

Bodner and Stovall told MTN the best way to catch thieves is to brand your cattle.

“If you purchase livestock, rebrand them, put your brand on them,” said Bodner.

“You can't just take one of our animals and erase a hot brand,” said Stovall.