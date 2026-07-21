More offices open in Yellowstone County Courthouse after renovations caused accidental flood

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Courthouse is almost fully reopened.

Commissioner Mark Morse confirmed all offices on floors four, five, six and seven of the Yellowstone County Courthouse are open for business, including elevator access on the first floor.

Floors one, two and three remain closed following a July 2 incident in which crews accidentally struck a sprinkler pipe during renovations, sending water cascading through three floors and the basement.

The county attorney's office, previously located on the third floor, has been temporarily relocated to City Hall.

Morse said the county has not yet received bills for movers or estimates for cleanup and remediation. He added that the second floor was already scheduled for renovations later in the year, and the county may move that timeline up.

One office that avoided the flood damage was the Yellowstone County Elections Office. Election Administrator Dayna Causby said her office relocated July 1 to the Election Center at Metra Park. Her team is now housed in the building formerly known as Cedar Hall, a 10,000-square-foot facility that once held square dances and craft shows. The building underwent a $95,000 renovation to become the Yellowstone County Election Center.

A ribbon-cutting for the new Election Center is scheduled for Aug. 31, after the State Fair concludes.