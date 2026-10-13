Montanans turn on heating as national fuel costs fluctuate

BILLINGS— Montanans are switching from A/C to heating this week as the first signs of winter arrive in the state, but heating costs may look different than last year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts natural gas costs will decrease by 9% and propane by 3%. It also projects electric heat costs will rise by 4% and heating oil by a whopping 21%.

Watch the report below:

Montanans turn heating on as national fuel costs change

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) has different predictions. A September report from NEADA projects overall heating costs to jump 8.7% and predicts costs to rise by 6% for natural gas, 9% for propane, 9% for electric heat and almost 50% for heating oil.

Related: Heating bills heading up: Why some homes could see $5,000 winter bills

Curt White, owner of White Heating and Air Conditioning told MTN the surge in oil costs is not something many Montanans will need to worry about.

“Very few are heating with fuel oil around here,” said White. “We've converted a whole bunch of them to propane over the last 30 years.”

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Curt White

Most heating oil users reside in the Northeast part of the U.S.

“Majority people have either natural gas or propane,” said Kory Kebler, a service technician with White Heating and Air Conditioning.

He has been helping customers get ready for winter, after many discovered issues with their heating systems this week.

“Today I have five no heat calls and one tune up,” Kebler told MTN Monday morning. “Probably single handedly the best thing a homeowner could do is change your filter about every month to two months.”

For neighbors needing help paying for heat, there are resources through Energy Share of Montana. In Yellowstone County, people can contact HRDC District 7 for assistance.