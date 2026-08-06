BILLINGS — MontanaFair at MetraPark in Billings is introducing a new electronic ticketing system for rides this year, giving visitors the option to use their phones or self-serve kiosks instead of purchasing physical paper tickets.

The new system, called Fun Tagg, will change how visitors purchase and access rides once inside the fairgrounds. Instead of paper tickets, visitors will get credits to use on each ride.

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MontanaFair launching electronic ticketing system for rides this year

Katherine Petree, a co-owner of Thomas Carnival, said the goal is to increase efficiency without disrupting the overall fair experience. Thomas Carnival has organized the MontanaFair for decades.

"I think the technology has advanced enough where it's a smooth process for our customers to purchase at the kiosk," Petree said.

Instead of buying tickets from a person, visitors will use one of eight self-serve kiosk locations inside the fairgrounds. At those kiosks, they can purchase either a wristband or a card. Wristbands offer unlimited rides for an entire day, while cards are loaded with credits. Visitors can purchase more credits on their card throughout the week.

Petree said the process should feel familiar to most visitors.

"I think it's a familiar process, just like checking out at the grocery store, or like at Dave and Busters or an arcade," Petree said. "Just using those credits on your card."

Visitors can also load credits onto their phones through an app before arriving at MetraPark, so they are ready to use rides immediately upon entry. In that case, visitors would download the Fun Tagg app to their phones and keep their device with them, scanning before getting on any rides.

The $12 admission fee to access the fairgrounds remains unchanged. Food and games will continue to be handled separately from the new ride credit system. All rides, however, will go through Fun Tagg in one of the three methods.

Petree said the system will also give Thomas Carnival better insight into which rides draw the biggest crowds.

"It lets us collect more data about the rides and ridership," Petree said.

While the new technology is a sign of change, Petree said the heart of the fair remains the same.

"It's still the same kind of fun. It's still the same communities getting together," Petree said. "It's the same kind of excitement at the MontanaFair this year."

The MontanaFair is scheduled to open on Friday at 5 p.m. and will run through Aug. 15.