LAME DEER — What started as soreness after a workout quickly became something much more serious for 18-year-old Jimmi Small.

Watch Jimmi's recovery unfold below:

Montana teen survives same condition blamed in marathon runner's death

Small, who lives in Lame Deer, has always been active. She played basketball through high school, works with her dad, and says exercise was nothing new to her.

“It's not like it was my first time working out or anything,” Small said. “I'm pretty active, so it was surprising.”

Last month, Small went to the gym for what she described as a fairly normal workout. She used the treadmill, did several exercises and finished on the StairMaster.

By the next day, her legs were sore. At first, she didn't think much of it. Then the feeling changed.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Jimmi Small speaks with MTN about her time with Rhabdomyolysis in Lame Deer.

“My legs felt really hot and hard,” Small said. “I would press on my thighs, and they would be, like, rock hard.”

Her mother, Jennifer Small, initially had the same reaction many parents might have.

“She said, ‘Mom, my legs hurt.’ I said, ‘Yeah, it's because you worked out,’” Jennifer recalled. “She's like, ‘No, like they really hurt.’”

Jimmi began searching her symptoms online and came across a condition she and her family had never heard of: rhabdomyolysis, commonly called rhabdo.

“She goes, ‘I think it's rhabdo.’ I said, ‘What?’” Jennifer recalled. “I said, ‘Go to bed, Jimmi. Don't be Googling things.’”

But Jimmi's pain continued to worsen.

Eventually, she told her parents that something was seriously wrong and she needed to see a doctor.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Jennifer Small, Jimmi's mother, describes the family's experience with Rhabdomyolysis.

Her family says testing at a local clinic showed her creatine kinase, or CK, level was around 16,000. CK is an enzyme found in muscle, and elevated levels in the blood can be an indication of muscle damage.

Jimmi was sent by ambulance to Billings for further treatment. Her family says her CK continued to climb after she arrived.

Rhabdomyolysis occurs when damaged muscle tissue breaks down and releases its contents into the bloodstream. In severe cases, the condition can damage the kidneys and lead to potentially life-threatening complications.

For Jimmi, what began as sore legs turned into several days in the hospital receiving IV fluids.

Jennifer said the situation became frighteningly clear when the family was told Jimmi's condition could require intensive care.

“The doctor turned around,” Jennifer recalled, “and she's like, ‘This isn't funny. This is really serious.’”

Jimmi ultimately improved and was able to return home. She says follow-up testing has since shown her levels have returned to normal, though her body is still recovering.

Then, less than two weeks after Jimmi left the hospital, her family learned about another case of rhabdomyolysis with a much different ending.

Twenty-four-year-old Rachel Apa collapsed near mile 24 of the New York City Marathon on Nov. 1. Apa's father has said his daughter died after developing rhabdomyolysis.

Michelle Apa Rachel Apa runs in New York City Marathon.

For Jennifer, the news immediately brought her back to what her own family had just experienced.

“I instantly thought of her mom,” Jennifer said.

Jimmi had a similar reaction.

“Someone just passed away of this, and I just had it,” she said. “It is serious. Take it seriously. It's not anything to joke around about.”

For Jimmi and her family, the experience has turned something they had never heard of into something they hope others will recognize.

Jimmi says people know their own bodies better than anyone else, and if something feels wrong, they shouldn't be afraid to seek help.

“Believe yourself and not just what people are telling you,” Jimmi said. “Go with your gut.”

Her mom's advice is even simpler.

“Listen to your body,” Jennifer said. “Probably listen to your kids.”