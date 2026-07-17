Montana State University students battle summer heat at Langford Hall

BOZEMAN — As summer temperatures climb across Montana, some students living on Montana State University's (MSU) campus said the heat inside their residence halls can be just as challenging as the weather outside.

Montana State University dorm rooms have no AC, leaving students to sweat through summer heat

Ruby Pines, a senior studying paleontology at MSU, spends much of her summer working at fossil excavation sites. While she told MTN News she's used to extreme temperatures in the field, she said returning to her room in Langford Hall "feels the same."

"I actually just got back from the field, and of course, you know it's very hot out there," she said. "Then I get here, and it's somehow hotter."

Pines said some of the field sites where she works can reach temperatures around 105 degrees in the evening, making her accustomed to working in the heat. Still, she said sleeping in her dorm feels unbearable.

"I was like, 'I'm not doing this... no way... I'd rather car camp,'" she said.

Instead of spending nights in her residence hall, Pines said she has been either car camping or staying with her boyfriend to avoid the heat.

MTN NEWS Langford Hall on MSU campus

Along with Pines, MTN News recently heard from another source with a relative living in the dorm who expressed concern about students' health during the heat wave and questioned why residents are not allowed to install air-conditioning units.

Michael Becker, vice president of University Communications at MSU, said portable air-conditioning units are not permitted because the residence halls' electrical systems were not designed to support them.

"You know, students living in the residence halls, we understand it can get warm," he said. "Our residence halls are not air-conditioned."

Instead, Becker encourages students to reach out to residence hall staff if they are struggling with the heat.

"What we really ask them to do is be advocates for themselves — reach out to our hall staff members, who they're familiar with, and see what they can do to help," he said.

Becker added that students currently living on campus can borrow fans from their residence hall front desks.

"It's not a perfect solution, but it will get some air moving through the room," he said.

MTN NEWS "I got three fans in my dorm, and it's still not enough," said Guajardo. "I can't sleep at night; it sucks."

However, freshman Adam Guajardo, who also lives at Langford Hall, said...

"I got three fans in my dorm, and it's still not enough," said Guajardo. "I can't sleep at night, it sucks."

Pines recommends students use portable fans if possible and stay hydrated.

"If you can get like a small portable fan, just point it right at you," she said. "Definitely also keep a water bottle to keep cool."

Becker said the university is considering options to help keep residence halls cooler in the future.

