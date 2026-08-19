BILLINGS— Montana ranchers are reporting facing financial pressure as the nation’s cattle herd has shrunk to its smallest size in 75 years.

The nation’s cattle herd reached a low of 86.2 million head, according to a January report from the USDA. A July USDA report shows that number has increased to 94.2 million head.

Watch the report below:

Montana ranchers lose money as national cattle herd shrinks

The shrink in the cattle herd is affecting beef production. Tyson Foods is planning to shut down beef processing facilities in Illinois and Utah, resulting in the layoffs of approximately 3,200 employees, according to Food Manufacturing.

The company’s Lexington, Nebraska, location also shut down earlier this year, resulting in an additional 3,200 layoffs.

A Thursday press release from Tyson Foods says the layoffs are a response to “one of the most historic cattle shortages the country has ever experienced.”

Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer told MTN many Montana ranchers are not growing their herds because they are losing money.

“The cost of our inputs definitely have gone up, no question about it,” said Schweitzer. “Cowboys are just going, ‘Man, why should I spend the money to rebuild my herd right now?’”

Schweitzer suspects a lot of ranchers are losing money to meat packing companies, such as Tyson Foods, JBS Foods, Cargill and National Beef Packing Company. These companies are known as “the big four”.

Schweitzer said less enforcement of antitrust laws have allowed these companies to be less transparent about the prices ranchers can charge when selling their beef.

“The current DOJ and USDA rolled those rules back and made it easier for the packers to take advantage of us,” said Schweitzer. “We don't have a policeman out there keeping them honest.”

The USDA ended a Biden-era partnership with state attorneys to enforce antitrust laws in September 2025.

“This uncertainty is a big reason why cowboys are not restocking,” said Schweitzer. “What we do know is the consumers are paying more for their beef in the grocery store and we're not getting more, so somewhere in between somebody's making a lot of money.”

The USDA reported beef prices increased by 11.8% from June 2025 to June 2026.