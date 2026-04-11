U.S. Small Business Administration in Helena to hear local perspective

HELENA — A leader with the U.S. Small Business Administration was in Helena this week, to hear what’s on the minds of local business owners.

Justin Everett is SBA’s regional administrator for Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, North Dakota and South Dakota. During his visit to Helena, he held a series of meetings with individual businesses and took part in the Montana Economic Developers Association spring conference.

(Watch the video to hear more about what Everett is focusing on on his visit.)

US Small Business Administration to hear local perspective

Everett told MTN, on his visits to Montana, he’s noticed a strong entrepreneurial spirit and public support for the small business community.

“I think Montana is uniquely positioned to have that strong sense of community and collaboration,” he said.

He says SBA has particularly been focusing on the manufacturing and agricultural industries, talking about what those businesses need and how the agency can help.

One of SBA’s main efforts is to partner with lenders to make it easier for owners to get loans for growing their businesses, on reasonable terms.

“We want to make sure that they have the capital necessary,” said Everett.

Everett says they’ve also been talking about the business impacts of last year’s “One Big Bill,” which made a number of tax changes permanent. He says one of the biggest for small businesses is “100% bonus depreciation,” which allows them to write off the full costs of qualified equipment.

“It's huge,” he said. “It's the deciding factor between buying new equipment or not buying new equipment.”

Everett says, in line with the Trump administration’s priorities, SBA is also asking business owners to share where they see federal regulations hindering their operations. He pointed to moves the administration has already made, like adjusting a diesel emissions rule that had frustrated agriculture and manufacturing companies, who blamed it for increasing costs and harming their equipment’s reliability.

“Montanans are very hungry for the opportunity to have a voice in the federal government, especially when it comes to regulations,” Everett said.

Everett says he plans to be back in Montana in about two weeks, when he’s scheduled to visit Great Falls, Billings, Bozeman and Lewistown.

“It's kind of exciting to see what's happening,” he said. “As Americans, we’re just proud to make things here in America, and I think Montana's unique and taking a lot of pride in making things here in Montana.”