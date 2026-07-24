HELENA — NorthWestern Energy, Montana’s largest utility company, has introduced an updated long-range plan for how they’ll provide electricity in the state. The Montana Public Service Commission has been holding hearings this week to get the public’s input on the proposed plan.

NorthWestern’s Integrated Resource Plan lays out analysis on how the company can deliver power over the next 20 years. State law requires utilities to update their resource plan every three years.

The PSC took comment from more than 30 people during a pair of public hearings Tuesday and Thursday night in Helena.

“Looks like we’ve got a lot of interest today – that’s a good thing,” said PSC President Jeff Welborn at Thursday’s hearing.

(Watch the video to hear some of the testimony from the public hearing.)

Montana PSC takes public comment on NorthWestern Energy's Integrated Resource Plan

NorthWestern’s plan says the company has enough capacity to meet needs today, but that they could start to see a shortfall during the winter as soon as 2027, due to growing demand and the end of some long-term contracts to purchase power. The plan puts an emphasis on reliable electricity generation resources, and it calls for the coal-fired power plant in Colstrip to remain active as long as possible.

However, everyone who spoke at Thursday’s meeting was unsatisfied with the plan. Many said NorthWestern was putting too much emphasis on fossil fuel development and potential future nuclear power, while not giving fair consideration to wind and solar energy.

“The PSC needs to hold NorthWestern Energy accountable and responsible to provide the most cost-effective and low-impact energy to its customers,” said Pat Clancey, of Helena.

NorthWestern’s plan says the addition of large data centers is a “source of uncertainty,” but also “an opportunity for Montana’s energy system.” The company said its models showed data center development would require more generation capacity but wouldn’t lead to significant cost increases per megawatt-hour, because of efficiencies in an economy of scale.

Those in attendance Thursday said they were unconvinced. Will Swearingen, of Bozeman, called on the company to release more specific information about resource needs with and without data centers, to make clear any development won’t harm current customers.

“To assure ratepayers this cost shift will not occur, the PSC should demand that Northwestern Energy revise its plan,” he said.

Jonathon Ambarian

PSC staff said the commission has the authority to determine a utility’s plan is inadequate and ask them to come back and address any deficiencies, but they don’t have the power to approve or reject the final version.

If you still want to weigh in on NorthWestern’s Integrated Resource Plan, the PSC will be accepting public comment through Tuesday, July 28. You can send comments by mail to the PSC at P.O. Box 202601, Helena, MT 59620, or by email to pschelp@mt.gov, or use the commission’s online portal at reddi.mt.gov, under Docket 2026.04.026.

Welborn said the commission will review all public comments, and will likely have a work session on NorthWestern’s IRP sometime in mid-August.