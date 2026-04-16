Montana Democratic Party: Windy Boy dropping out of congressional race amid allegations

HELENA — The Montana Democratic Party says State Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, is dropping out of the race for Montana’s eastern U.S. House seat, amid what they call “allegations of serious sexual abuse.”

In a statement released by the party Thursday, MDP chair Shannon O’Brien said Windy Boy told her he was dropping out of the race.

“Montana Democrats have made it a point to stand with and fight for survivors – today is no different,” O’Brien said. “We also call on Jonathan Windy Boy to resign his position in the Montana State Senate. I want it to be clear to all Montanans: Democrat or not, Windy Boy should be investigated and held accountable, as should anyone else with allegations of this nature. We encourage Montanans to stand with survivors and vote for a different candidate in the June 2 primary.”

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, the Democratic leader in the Montana Senate, said in a statement to MTN that he had also spoken with Windy Boy and asked him to resign.

“The allegations against Sen. Windy Boy are deeply disturbing,” he said. “The right thing for the state and for Sen. Windy Boy's constituents is for him to resign his seat in the Montana State Senate.”

Windy Boy, 67, has been in the Legislature since 2003. He also works as the tribal historic preservation officer for the Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy’s Reservation. He was the third Democratic candidate to announce he was running against Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Downing in Montana’s eastern congressional district.

The other two Democratic candidates for the eastern district seat are Sam Lux, a farrier from Great Falls, and Brian Miller, an attorney from Helena.