HELENA — The historic Hauser Mansion, on Helena’s west side, is now one step closer to becoming Montana’s official new governor’s mansion.

On Monday, the Montana Land Board unanimously approved Gov. Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte’s offer to donate the home to the state, to serve as the next executive residence.

(Watch the video to hear more on the board's decision.)

Current Gianforte residence in Helena one step closer to becoming official Montana Governor's Mansion

“I believe this is one of the more consequential matters that we’re going to vote on as this body in our time together,” said State Auditor James Brown. “We're presented with an opportunity to acquire property for use by the state moving forward, that's not only beautiful but is also historic and befitting the importance of the office of the Montana governor.”

The Land Board includes the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor and superintendent of public instruction. Gianforte abstained from the board’s discussions and vote.

The 29-room brick home is located on a half-acre property at 720 Madison Avenue, in Helena’s historic Mansion District. It was built in the 1880s for Samuel T. Hauser, a businessman who was then serving as Montana’s territorial governor. In the 1960s, it was purchased by former Gov. and First Lady Tim and Betty Babcock.

The Gianfortes purchased the home in 2024, announcing that they would move in for the remainder of his time as governor, then pass it on to the state for the next governor to use.

Jonathon Ambarian The Hauser Mansion in Helena, which Gov. Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte bought in 2024, is one step closer to becoming the state's official governor's mansion

In the background of this agreement is the uncertain future of Montana’s current executive residence, at 2 Carson Street in Helena, near the State Capitol. That building has been sitting empty for several years, as leaders say it’s in need of significant renovations.

An appraiser brought in by the state estimated the Hauser Mansion property’s “use value” at around $5 million. The Montana Department of Administration’s analysis of the proposed donation said it would take about $5 million and years of work to get the Carson Street property ready for the next governor, and that it would cost $3 million less to make improvements to the Hauser Mansion.

Last year, DOA asked the public to weigh in on what they thought should be done with the Carson Street home. Department director Misty Ann Giles told the Land Board Monday that the state’s Capitol Complex Advisory Council will be the ones to give direction for the building, but that they wanted to wait for the decision on the Hauser Mansion.

“Our goal is after the decision today, we will convene that body and press ahead with a final decision on 2 Carson so we can settle both matters,” said Giles.

Jonathon Ambarian State leaders say the future of the current Executive Residence in Helena — unoccupied for several years while awaiting renovations — will be decided after the Montana Land Board agreed to accept Gov. Greg Gianforte's donation of the Hauser Mansion as its replacement.

DOA says some work still needs to be done on the Hauser Mansion, including getting it fully accessible for people with disabilities. However, the Gianfortes are already moved in, and leaders don't expect any of the remaining projects will be enough to require closing it down.

In the 2025 legislative session, Montana lawmakers approved House Bill 5, which included $270,000 in state funding for maintenance and operations at the Hauser Mansion, to be available once the state acquires it.

During Monday’s meeting, Brown asked Giles if there was any contingency plan for maintaining the mansion if the Legislature doesn’t continue providing that funding after 2027. Giles said she’s optimistic that won’t happen – in part because of what’s happened with the Carson Street residence.

“I never want to be presumptuous, but the biggest question that we’ve received about 2 Carson versus Hauser is, ‘How are you going to prevent this happening again in the next 75 years?’” she said. “And the way you do that is to ensure you have money to maintain the house.”

Gianforte told MTN after the vote he was pleased the board approved the donation and that he looked forward to the mansion being a place to bring Montanans together.