39 of 50 state senators sign letter calling on Windy Boy to resign

HELENA — Republican and Democratic leaders in the Montana Senate announced Thursday that 39 out of 50 senators, from both parties, have signed onto a letter calling on embattled Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, to resign.

Windy Boy has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment, including claims of sending sexually inappropriate messages to a minor. He’s denied any wrongdoing.

“We recognize that you have a right to due process and the presumption of innocence,” the senators wrote. “However, allegations of this nature—involving minors and abuse of position—carry serious implications for the credibility and functioning of the Legislature.”

Senate President Sen. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, had already called on Windy Boy to step down. Earlier this month, leaders from both parties agreed to remove him from his Senate committee assignments.

“Choosing to resign is an opportunity to uphold the high standard that the public expects of its lawmakers and to show your dedication to the dignity of the Montana Senate,” the letter said. “We also believe it would be the best decision for you personally, as this issue is not going to go away and will undoubtedly continue to escalate the longer you choose to remain in oﬃce.”

Four senators who serve on the Senate Ethics Committee – and might therefore investigate allegations against Windy Boy – recused themselves from signing the letter. In addition, Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, is currently suspended from office while defending himself against an official misconduct charge.

Windy Boy is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Montana’s eastern congressional district. Last month, he suspended his campaign, but he announced several weeks later that he was “un-suspending” it and vowed to fight back against what he called a “coordinated political smear.”

See the full letter below: