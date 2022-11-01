Tickets for Montana Millionaire go on sale

The Montana Lottery announced on Friday that the annual Montana Millionaire event will once again feature two $1 million grand prizes this year. A second-tier prize of $100,000 has also been added to the final drawing.

Tickets are $20 each, and go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 1. There will be 280,000 tickets sold this year. They can be bought at most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.

Tickets will be sold until they are all bought, which happened in just six days last year.

The Montana Lottery said the drawing date for the three big prizes (two for $1M, one for $100K) will be between Dec. 26, and Jan. 1, 2023. The exact date has not yet been determined.

There will also be two "Early Bird" drawings, one for $100,000 and a second for $25,000. The $100,000 drawing will be on Nov. 25. The $25,000 drawing will be on Dec. 16.

In addition, there will be 3,000 “instant win” tickets, with 1,800 of the tickets worth $500 and 1,200 of the tickets worth $100.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula. Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.