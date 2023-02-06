Syphilis cases in Montana hit new high in over six decades

HELENA — Montana saw the highest number of syphilis cases in 2022 than in the last six decades, according to preliminary data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“Syphilis is a systemic infection meaning it can affect your entire body and multiple organ systems,” says DPHHS STI/HIV/Viral Hepatitis Section Supervisor, Kristi Aklestad.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted bacterial infection. The number of cases in 2022 in Montana was the highest they’ve been since 1948, with 602 cases.

The highest percentage of cases by age was for those aged 26 to 30, and nearly all women diagnosed with syphilis were from 14 to 49.

In Lewis and Clark County, the public health agency reports an almost three-fold increase in the sexually-transmitted infection from 2020 to 2022.

There was also a rise in congenital syphilis, as well, with a 67% increase. This refers to syphilis cases that are passed from mother to fetus during pregnancy.

Congenital syphilis can affect newly born infants with such afflictions as jaundice, bone abnormalities, deafness, and more.

“...and really encourage all pregnant women to seek prenatal care. And their healthcare provider will test them for syphilis during their pregnancy, and then they can be treated and prevent this from happening to their infant,” says Aklestad.

Practicing safe and protected sex as well as getting regularly tested can mitigate your risk.

Fortunately, treating syphilis is relatively easy. A dose or multiple doses of penicillin have been known to help clear up the infection. But it’s important to talk to your doctor for a full diagnosis and treatment procedure.