Search underway in Glacier National Park for missing hiker

WEST GLACIER — Search efforts are underway in Glacier National Park for a Florida man who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Anthony Pollio, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, was last heard from around 8:20 p.m. Sunday after telling others he planned to hike toward the Mount Brown fire lookout.

Park officials were notified of his disappearance Monday afternoon.

Pollio’s vehicle was found at Lake McDonald Lodge.

Rangers are focusing search efforts in the Mount Brown and Snyder areas, along with nearby trail corridors.

Flathead County Search and Rescue is assisting, and aerial resources are being used.

Pollio is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing jeans, boots, a black backpack, and a blue or gray jacket.

The Sperry Trail has been closed as search efforts continue in the Mount Brown area.

Anyone who may have information or was in the area and saw someone matching Pollio’s description is asked to call the park tip line at 406-888-7077.