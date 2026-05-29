Remembering celebrated Montana musician and composer Philip Aaberg

CHESTER — Philip Aaberg of Chester, who built an internationally acclaimed career as a composer and pianist, has died following a battle with cancer.

Aaberg spent decades turning the feeling of Montana's High Plains into music, touring the world and earning countless awards, including Emmy nominations.

But those who knew him say no matter how far he traveled, the Hi-Line never left him.

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Philip Aaberg, celebrated Montana musician and composer, has died

"He came back to his roots. He didn't walk away from this," former basketball coach Don Vondessell said.

Around Chester, people didn't talk much about Emmy nominations or international acclaim. To many there, he was simply the local kid who never stopped loving home.

"We all knew that he was going to really rock the world… and he did," Maggie Holmes said.

His family says what made Aaberg special wasn't just his music — it was the way he experienced the world around him.

"It's just sitting and looking and listening and taking in everything that you're surrounded with," his son Jake Aaberg said.

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His sons say that whether he was on a river, walking through the mountains, or sitting at a piano, their father found beauty in slowing down.

"It was about being out there… and the process… and the slowing down of time and being present," his son Michael Aaberg said.

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That connection to Montana could be heard in his music, but his family says it also shaped the way he connected with people.

"I want people to know that he was a really good friend to people and he was really understanding and empathetic. And just an amazing person all the way around for who he was," Michael Aaberg said.

In recent years, Aaberg returned often to the Hi-Line, performing holiday concerts in Havre and working with young musicians across the region.

Paul Tuss helped organize many of those events through the Hi-Line Arts Council.

"When I think of what Montana sounds like… when I think of what the melody of Montana is… I think of the music of Phil Aaberg," Tuss said.

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Before many of those concerts, Aaberg would visit local schools, encouraging young musicians to explore music for themselves.

"He would make the rounds to the schools and work with the school kids about their interest in music," Tuss said.

Friends say even in his final days, Aaberg was still thinking about helping others play.

"When he was in the hospital and very ill, he kept asking Patty he had a keyboard that he wanted to give to this young musician… 'Have you sent the keyboard to her?'" Holmes said.

For many across Montana, Aaberg's music helped define what the state feels like — the quiet, the openness, the peace of the prairie.

"He was such a cherished individual in a hundred different thousand ways," Vondessell said.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.