Public Safety Telecommunicators Week recognizes dispatchers

It is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, highlighting the work dispatchers do behind the scenes to keep the community safe.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen recognized Montana Highway Patrol dispatchers at their call center at Fort Harrison on Monday morning.

The 16 MHP dispatchers cover all 56 Montana counties—they send troopers to between 250 and 400 calls each day. In 2025, they received over 145,000 calls for service. They also serve as dispatchers for FWP and other agencies.

Dispatchers and staff say they appreciate the recognition and will continue to do their part in serving the community.

“I think this line of work, in general, can kind of go unnoticed because it just happens automatically,” said MHP communications center manager Curtis Buckley. “We’re always here; the phone rings, we answer. It's really important these folks do get the recognition that they do, and I think it’s very fitting that it’s a whole week and not just a day.”

MHP is hiring more dispatchers—for anyone interested, more information can be found here.

