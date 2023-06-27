Watch Now
Pilot killed in Hamilton plane crash

Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 11:58:31-04

HAMILTON - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a man died in a Tuesday morning plane crash in Hamilton.

The pilot, who was the only person onboard the plane, was pronounced dead on the scene "due to the impact of the crash," a news release states.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said the pilot is from the Hamilton area.

The plane reportedly crashed shortly after taking off from the Hamilton airport.

Holton said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash.

