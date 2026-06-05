MTN is creating stronger connections across Montana  

The Montana Television Network (MTN) is launching a cooperative news operation designed to strengthen local coverage across Montana.

Starting Monday, June 8, MTN will launch a new look to our newscasts showcasing the best reporting from our local reporters across the state, expanding your view into the news that matters in your hometown and some of our most rural communities. Newscasts will be unique to each of the state’s television markets with locally focused news stories, weather forecasts and sports reporting, but enhanced by deep community reporting with expertise from across Montana. Our reporters live and work in your neighborhoods in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Missoula, ensuring authentic coverage of the issues affecting your daily life.

MTN has a long history of innovation designed to bring you the best news coverage from across the state. Montana broadcasting pioneer Joe Sample established MTN in 1969 to connect Montanans across the state’s widely dispersed communities. Since that launch, we’ve continuously evolved to serve you better. From our centralized operations that began in Great Falls in 1971 to footprint that quickly expanded to cities across Montana, MTN has always adapted to meet Montanans’ needs.

Now, we are innovating again to ensure you get the news and information you want. MTN remains Montana’s most locally-focused television network, now with the added strength of coordinated expertise across the state. We’re not changing what you value most. Our new operation is designed to unify efforts under a coordinated strategy while maintaining the distinct local voices and news stories our communities rely on.