Montana State Spring Rodeo to be broadcast statewide; coverage starts Thursday

BOZEMAN — For the third consecutive year, Scripps Sports will broadcast the Montana State Spring Rodeo live across Montana.

The rodeo, which kicks off the spring season in the Big Sky region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, runs April 9-12.

Scripps Sports will broadcast four performances from inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula - Flathead 8.2 9 18

The broadcast schedule includes all public performances: Thursday’s 7 p.m. performance, Friday’s Short Go at 7 p.m., Saturday’s 7 p.m. performance and Sunday’s Championship Short Go at 1 p.m.

MTN Sports' Scott Breen will call the action, with Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer Dan Mortensen and former Montana State cowboy Josh Boka serving as analysts. MTN Sports' Toni Wetmore and Tom Wylie will report from the chutes.

The MSU Spring Rodeo consists of two separate events and comprises the first two rodeos of the Big Sky's spring season. Montana, Montana State, MSU-Northern, Montana Western, Miles Community College, Dawson Community College and Northwest College, of Powell, Wyo., form the Big Sky region.