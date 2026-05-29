Montana sheriff warns of more reports of barbed wire strung across public trails

BOULDER -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that it has received more reports of barbed wire across trails used by motorized recreational vehicles.

Reports have been received of barbed wire strung across off-highway vehicle trails in both the Pipestone and Bernice areas in Jefferson County.

MTN News reported earlier this week that a single strand of barbed wire was strung across a trail near the Four Corners campground in Pipestone about 4 feet off the ground.

The sheriff’s office is urging the public to use caution on these trails and to report any suspicious activity by calling dispatch at (406) 225-4075.

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