Six Montana state plows hit during recent snowstorm

HELENA - The stretch of Highway 12 connecting Helena and East Helena was just one of several locations where Montana Department of Transportation plows were hit during this past weekend’s snowstorm.

“It's a huge safety issue,” said plow driver Kevin Peffer. “We’re out there for your safety. We're out there to keep the highways clean and get you from point A to point B as quickly as possible, as safely as possible.”

WATCH: Several MDT plows hit during the recent snowstorm

Several MDT plows hit during the recent snowstorm

MDT reported vehicles collided with six of their plows all across the state, from Montana Highway 12, to roadways like I-15 and I-90. No major injuries were reported.

One plow in the Circle area in eastern Montana was totaled after a head-on collision, costing MDT $250,000. Damages for the other vehicles are estimated to cost, on average, $3,000 per hit, taking them off the road for repairs in the meantime.

“We don't have new snowplows waiting in the wings,” said maintenance administrator Steve Felix. “What we have is what we have, and it will take some time to get that plow replaced.”

MDT is responsible for 25,000 miles of road across the state, with over 550 trucks in its fleet, 41 of which are tow plows.

Plows being struck is fairly common. From 2023 through 2025, there were an average of 23 hits to plows each winter.

Montana Department of Transportation A plow that was tipped on its side after a collision

MDT says common causes include low visibility, slick surfaces, and drivers just being in a rush.

“In this day and age, people want to get to their coffee, they want to get to their yoga class, they want to get to school, and any opportunity for them to get around one of our trucks, they do it,” Peffer said.

MDT says drivers should not crowd plows, and people should know that passing a plow can be dangerous when conditions are not safe.

“They will make an illegal pass, they will step out over that double yellow and drive into opposing traffic to get around me,” Peffer explained. “That's the things that kind of make you - is it really that important? That they would get out there and risk their life, possibly mine and another driver, or oncoming traffic, we’re in snow.”

“When you see those plows out working, just give them plenty of room to work, don't crowd them,” Felix stated.

