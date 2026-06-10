Montana man charged with threatening Hawaii governor through voicemail

A Montana man was charged in federal court with threatening to kill the governor of Hawaii and his family and sexually assault his daughter, according to a Wednesday release from Hawaii U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson.

Eric Lee Boltz, 51, was charged June 3 with sending interstate communications containing threats and cyberstalking, according to the release. He was arrested and had his initial appearance in Montana on Wednesday, and he is being held pending transport to Hawaii.

According to the news release, Boltz allegedly left a series of threatening and antisemitic voicemails with the office of Hawaii Democratic Gov. Josh Green in December 2025. When interviewed by investigators, Bolz said he was trying to "shake (the governor) up."

Boltz faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 per charge if convicted. The news release did not provide a hometown for Boltz.

The FBI is investigating.