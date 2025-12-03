Missoula man who died of flu was over 80, vaccinated, with underlying health problems, health officials say

MISSOULA— The Missoula man who died of the flu this week was over the age of 80 with underlying health conditions and vaccinated, Missoula Public Health officials told MTN.

The death was the first flu death recorded in Montana this season.

This year's influenza is a new strain developed and is more severe, according to what was seen in the Southern Hemisphere earlier this year. The Southern Hemisphere has historically seen a flu season during its winter, giving an insight into what it may look like in the Northern Hemisphere.

This year’s vaccine anticipated a mutation of the flu, with part of the vaccine having the specific type of strain this new mutation contains. Missoula Public Health Infectious Disease Specialist Pam Whitney says that even with the new strain, Montana and Missoula are not seeing anything out of the usual so far.

“So far in Montana, we've had 234 reported cases, six hospitalizations and Missoula County's had the only death so far," Whitney told MTN. "But in Missoula County, to date, we've had 13 flu cases. But last year, which is interesting, [at] the same time, we had 19 cases. So kind of we're right there where we were last year."

Flu vaccines are available at most pharmacies free of charge, as well as at Missoula County Public Health.

The Missoula Public Health Immunization Clinic is located at 301 West Alder Street on the first floor of the building. MPH offers a sliding fee scale, so no one is turned away for inability to pay.

The clinic is open for walk-in appointments Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by appointment only on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 406-258-3363 with questions or to schedule an appointment.

