First Montana flu death of 2025-2026 season confirmed in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The first death of the 2025-2026 influenza season was reported on Monday.

Missoula Public Health (MPH) and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) confirmed an influenza death in Missoula County.

According to a news release, there have been 234 reported cases of influenza, six hospitalizations and one death in the state of Montana. There have been seven reported cases of influenza in Missoula County since October 5, 2025. You can find more information on the Montana DPHHS website.

Flu symptoms include high fever, chills, headaches, exhaustion, sore throat, cough and body aches. It may take one to four days after being exposed to the virus for symptoms to develop. Flu can also spread one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick.

Health officials note that hospitalization rates for respiratory illnesses, including the flu and COVID-19, are increasing in Missoula County and across the country.

Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines are available through the Missoula Public Health Immunization Clinic located at 301 W. Alder St. on the first floor of the building. MPH offers a sliding fee scale, so no one is turned away for inability to pay. The clinic is open for walk-in appointments Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment only on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 406-258-3363 with questions or to schedule an appointment.

Additional information from MPH: