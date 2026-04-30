Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean bring Double Down Tour to Missoula this summer

MISSOULA — Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean are bringing their Double Down Tour to Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

The two country headliners will be joined by a support lineup that includes Chase Matthew, Lauren Watkins, DJ Rock and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10 a.m. MST through logjampresents.com. A presale runs Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. MST online only. Tickets are also available in person at the Adams Center Box Office. The show is all ages.

Bryan has accumulated 31 No. 1 singles and more than 26.6 billion global streams during his career. He holds the title of the most digitally certified country artist of all time, with 117.5 million digital single units, including 19 million album certifications and 98 million single certifications. He has spent 57 total weeks at No. 1 and co-wrote 17 of his chart-topping singles.

Aldean, a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum award-winning entertainer, has recorded 30 No. 1 singles, nearly 20 billion streams and over 20 million albums sold. Since his 2005 self-titled debut, he has built a reputation for blending small-town storytelling with stadium-powered energy.

The support lineup features Chase Matthew, known for "County Line," and Lauren Watkins, known for "Anybody But You," along with DJ Rock and Dee Jay Silver.

Washington-Grizzly Stadium is located at 32 Campus Drive in Missoula. ADA seating information and assistance are available at gogriz.com. For more information, visit logjampresents.com.

DOUBLE DOWN TOUR DATES:



August 1 Missoula, MT Washington-Grizzly Stadium

August 16 San Diego, CA Petco Park

August 20 Washington, DC Nationals Park

December 11 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

