DILLON – The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has closed Interstate 15 between Dillon and the Idaho state line.

Nearly 64 miles of the freeway is closed down to Monida Pass due to hazardous conditions, including to ice and blowing and drifting snow on I-15 in Idaho.

There is no word on how long the stretch of I-15 will be closed.

The latest MDT road conditions report can be viewed here.