HGTV names The Garden Barn Montana's must-visit garden center

BOZEMAN - What started with a handful of seeds and a dream has grown into one of Montana's most recognized garden destinations.

The Garden Barn, located just outside of Bozeman, was recently featured online by HGTV as Montana's must-visit garden center, earning national recognition for its unique combination of plants, animals, and visitor experiences.

WATCH: Inside Bozeman's HGTV-named top Montana garden center

Bozeman's Garden Barn named one of the best garden centers in the country by HGTV

"We were chosen for Montana as the number one garden center to visit when you're traveling," said Josh Marks, grower and manager at The Garden Barn.

HGTV described the business as a "flora and fauna nirvana," a title that seems fitting for a destination where visitors can browse thousands of plants while encountering peacocks, chickens, koi fish and even resident cats.

For Marks, the recognition is a reflection of years of work and a vision that began long before The Garden Barn became a local attraction.

"That this is what it looks like when someone has a dream and then is able to make that dream come true," Marks said one person has said about the garden.

As the business approaches its 11th year, Marks says the operation remains a labor of love.

"People's reactions to what we do fulfills me, it fuels me and keeps me going," he said.

Much of what visitors see is grown on site. The Garden Barn produces many of its annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs, including plentiful varieties of tomatoes.

"Just from seed in the basement we grew over 100,000 plants," Marks said.

That level of production requires constant attention, particularly during Montana's unpredictable spring weather.

"When it's a cold night, I sleep here. I have to watch all the heaters. I've got cameras set up," Marks said.

The Garden Barn's colorful displays have also become a draw for pollinators, with flowers spread throughout the property attracting bees and other beneficial insects throughout the growing season.

Marks says creating memorable experiences for visitors is just as important as growing healthy plants.

"You want your trip here to be an experience you're going to remember," he said.

Looking ahead, The Garden Barn's owners hope to continue expanding the destination beyond the traditional gardening season. Future plans include a new building, additional animals and attractions designed to create a year-round experience for visitors.

"Waterfalls, fruit trees, macaws, just something that Montana doesn't have," Marks said.

For now,the national recognition is bringing new attention to a business that has spent more than a decade growing roots in the Gallatin Valley.