Helena community honors young organ donor involved in motorcycle crash

HELENA — Members of the motorcycle community gathered to support the family of 20-year-old Darrin “Deke” Yoder on Monday.

The memorial ride and hospital walk are meant to show support for his family during an incredibly difficult moment, and honor Yoder, who chose to be an organ donor.

(WATCH: Helena community honors young organ donor involved in Thursday motorcycle crash)

Helena community honors young organ donor involved in Thursday motorcycle crash

Wyatt Cooper participated in the ride and knew Yoder. He said, “Every time I talked to him, he would always ask me about me and how I'm doing, and he was really, really cool.”

Words like those were a common theme as friends, family, and even complete strangers gathered.

His family says Yoder was a sweet boy and a mechanic who loved his car, a Mazda Miata.

Andrea Fitch

Riders lined up outside the emergency room in silent support, creating a powerful show of unity as Yoder’s family said goodbye.

“I came out here to show how well supported he is and that at the end of the day he really did mean a lot to everybody, even the people that did not know him,” Cooper shared.

Monday’s memorial comes after Yoder was involved in a serious motorcycle crash last Thursday near the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and Rodney Street. Officials say he was wearing his helmet at the time.

Now, in the wake of that crash, the community is coming together—not only to remember—but to honor a final act of generosity through organ donation.

Cooper noted, “It is no surprise to me that even after death, he still wants to help people out.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Riders waited outside the emergency department for Deke's honor walk.

As Yoder was slowly walked from the emergency department to the surgery center for his donation, he was honored by his family, friends, hospital staff, and members of the community.

St. Peter’s Hospital works with LifeCenter Northwest for organ donations. LifeCenter Northwest covers Alaska, Montana, Washington, and Idaho. In 2025 alone, LifeCenter Northwest had 446 organ donors saving 1,200 lives. In the Pacific Northwest region, nearly 2,000 to 3,000 residents are currently on the organ transplant waiting list. A single donor can save up to eight lives, while tissue donation can heal more than 125 people.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Amidst the tragedy, motorcyclists like Yoder's friend Cooper say he has one message to everybody on the road.

“I think the real big takeaway is to just pay attention, everybody, and be safe and follow the rules,” Cooper said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family as they navigate life without Deke and to help with any memorial costs.

