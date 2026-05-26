Great Falls Turf Club cancels summer horse races

The Great Falls Turf Club announced Tuesday that the 2026 horse race season in Great Falls has been canceled.

The season was scheduled to run for three weekends at Montana ExpoPark: July 11-12, July 18-19, and July 25-26.

The club said in a news release that the decision is due to "unexpected budget shortfalls" that left the club unable to meet the "substantial" operational expenses required to host the annual summer events.

It also notes that decision to cancel the season "was not made lightly, given the deep roots of horse racing in the local community."

The club posted on its Facebook page: "We are completely focused on restructuring so we can make a strong, triumphant return."

Chad Swift, club spokesman, said, "It is a tough decision to halt racing this year, but taking a financial step back right now ensures we can protect the longevity of the track."

He continued, "We are deeply grateful to our horsemen, jockeys, local businesses, and loyal fans. We are focused on building a sustainable financial foundation so we can welcome everyone back to the grandstands soon."