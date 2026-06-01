Gootkin sworn in as U.S. Marshal for Montana

MISSOULA — Former Montana Department of Corrections director and Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin was sworn in as the U.S. Marshal for Montana on Monday morning at the Missoula federal courthouse.

President Donald Trump announced he would appoint Gootkin to the position in October.

Gov. Greg Gianforte named Gootkin as state corrections director in 2021. In that role, he oversaw the Montana State Prison and other state correctional facilities.

Gootkin stepped down from the position shortly after being nominated to the U.S. Marshal position.

Gootkin was sworn into office by U.S. District Court Judge William Mercer.

“Congratulations to Brian Gootkin on his confirmation,” Gianforte wrote on social media. “As Montana's U.S. Marshal, he will continue to serve our state with dignity, having already exemplified his commitment to Montana communities. Thank you, President Trump, for this nomination.”

Before working in state government, Gootkin previously spent 21 years with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. He was appointed as sheriff in 2012 and served in the position until 2021.

Most recently, Gootkin has been working part-time as an advisor to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, focusing on restructuring and rebuilding trust within the Enforcement Division.

