Dog bites illustrate important lessons about rabies risks and treatment

A dog bite can happen to anyone — and when it does, medical experts say it's critical to see a doctor immediately, even if the wound seems minor.

Dr. Tim Bickman, an emergency physician at Billings Clinic, says any bite that breaks the skin warrants a medical evaluation.

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Dog bite leads to important lessons about rabies risks and treatment

"It's just important that you see somebody if you have any type of animal bite that breaks the skin because of the risk of infection, most importantly, to make sure that the animal is up to date on their vaccines," Bickman said.

One of the biggest concerns with rabies is that once symptoms appear, there is no cure.

According to the National Institutes for Health, fewer than 10 people die annually from rabies in the United States.

In most cases, Bickman said doctors will prescribe antibiotics and verify that the patient's tetanus vaccine is current.

However, he urges people not to take the risk lightly.

"If we know where the animal is, but we don't know their vaccine status, or they're unvaccinated, they can quarantine the animal for a certain period of time to make sure it doesn't show any signs of rabies," Bickman said.

Even vaccinated animals can be subject to quarantine.

Dr. Amber Herron, lead veterinarian and owner of Carrying Hands Veterinary Hospital in Billings, noted that no vaccine is 100 percent effective.

Herron said animals are sometimes assessed for 10 days in quarantine.

"Once they have the virus in their saliva, then they always have onset of neurologic symptoms within 10 days," Herron said.

After 10 days, rabies can be ruled out in the animal.

According to the Carbon County Health Department, rabies is not fatal until it reaches the nervous system, and it could take months before any signs appear.

In the emergency room, treatment for rabies exposure begins immediately — but that expense can potentially be avoided through monitoring of both the animal and the patient.

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