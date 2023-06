Canceled transgender speaker rescheduled in Butte

BUTTE — A transgender woman whose planned speaking engagement at the Butte Library was canceled earlier this month by the city due to a new state law is coming to Butte next week.

Billings journalist and activist Adria Jawort will speak in Butte on Tuesday, June 20 in the first-floor meeting room of the Carpenter's Union Hall at 156 West Granite Street.

The Butte America Foundation and KBMF Radio are hosting the speaker who was denied a chance to speak at the library on June 2 after the Butte County Attorney's Office feared her appearance would violate House Bill 359, which bans drag shows in schools or public libraries.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

