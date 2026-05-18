BUTTE – A prominent political figure was in Butte Sunday afternoon, stomping in support of a proposed law to keep dark money out of Montana politics.

More than 1,000 people packed the Mother Lode Theater to hear former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speak in support of Montana Initiative 194, which would prevent corporations from spending money on political candidates and ballot issues.

Buttigieg, who ran for president in the Democratic primary in 2020, encouraged volunteers to continue gathering the 30,000 signatures needed to get the initiative, which is known as the Montana Plan, on the ballot this November.

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WATCH: Buttigieg calls for support of Montana Plan initiative at Butte rally