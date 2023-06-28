Butte firework stand a family affair for more than 70 years

BUTTE - Jerry’s Fireworks has been operating in Butte since 1947 and to say this is an explosive family would be an understatement. And just like Butte, they know how to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“Fireworks in Butte is bigger than any place else in the state, I think. We have a reputation. People come here all the time for the Fourth of July weekend and part of it is for the fireworks,” said Ginny Mullaney, the daughter of the founder.

The late Jerry Mullaney started selling fireworks 76 years ago and the family has kept it going every year since.

“It’s just crazy busy, yeah, getting all the stands up and running, selling all the fireworks and stuff and Butte does such a great job of celebrating the Fourth; yeah, we’ll just be super busy for this next week for sure,” said Jerry’s grandson and current owner Joe Quinn.

The entire family pitches in.

“Aunts, uncles, the grandkids now, my brother, my sister and all their kids, it’s just a big family get-together,” Quinn said.

His wife Shelley Quinn added: “It’s fun, it’s busy, it’s hectic. The first day is always a little crazy and chaotic, but once we get rolling, we enjoy it. It’s really fun.”

This is the second year Butte has limited fireworks sales from 12 days down to eight days, but the folks at Jerry’s Fireworks said that has not hurt their sales. They do not want to see Butte ban fireworks within the city limit like Bozeman did.

“Which is silly because you don’t want to take them out in grass and light them off, that’s where they’re going to get the fires, they don’t get the fires in town on the pavement,” said Mullaney.

Fireworks can be sold and used until the evening of July 4.