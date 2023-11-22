Bridger Bowl optimistic for early December opening date despite low snowfall

BOZEMAN — Despite a lack of snow so far this season, Bridger Bowl is still optimistic about its projected early-December opening date.

"So our projected opening date is Dec. 8. The reason we have a projected date is because Mother Nature is the one who really gets to decide," said Marketing and Communications Director Erin O'Connor.

O'Connor says that snowfall is expected later this week. Cold temperatures this weekend will also be ideal for snowmaking.

"We’re in the process of snowmaking right now. We’ve got piles we made over that last storm in October. Fortunately, the temperatures were in our favor, so those mounds were able to stay and not melt off," she said. "We’ve also got a couple of guns out on the hill right now. We’ve got two new ones, and they are giving us a larger capacity of about twenty percent. So that’s favorable."

So far the resort has put in 162 hours of snowmaking, which is down slightly due to warm weather. And since the end of October, they have seen 22 inches of snowfall.

Bridger Bowl has also been working on new projects and remodels.

"We’ve got a new retail shop that’s been expanded," O'Connor said. "We did some other remodeling that I think people will find really nice, like our new ski and bag check spot. So it’ll be great. At this point, we’re just hoping that those favorable conditions coming in the near future will pan out."

Bridger Bowl is looking for bus drivers, so if you’re interested in a position this season, or for more information on opening day, visit the Bridger Bowl website.