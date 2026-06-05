Bozeman Realtor's post sparks outrage over racism in Montana

BOZEMAN — A social media post widely criticized as offensive is drawing outrage online and renewing conversations about racism in Montana.

The post was shared by Amanda Caldwell, a Bozeman Realtor, on her social media page.

The video shows a woman riding horseback, with text overlay reading:

“Finally a scenic spot that isn’t filled with Indians"

- Some guy in 1821, and also me in 2026.

“Racism is real, and it’s still here,” said JC Pretty Paint, reacting to the post after it began circulating online.

Cassidy Powers reports - watch the video here:

Bozeman realtor's social media post sparks outrage, renews conversations about racism in Montana

Pretty Paint, who is from Crow Agency and is currently in Bozeman for a construction job, said he has seen and experienced prejudice before.

“As long as you’re that color and you look a certain way, you get that vibe that’s just different,” he said. “And it’s uncalled for.”

While Pretty Paint has fond memories of the community — having attended school in Bozeman — he said incidents like this are disheartening.

“We like to be called Native Americans,” Pretty Paint started. “I don’t see why Natives have to be put in the perspectives that we are. We’re just people like anybody else.”

Caldwell has since deleted the post and removed her Facebook account. She provided a statement addressing the backlash:

I want to take this opportunity to say I am sorry. I made a mistake. I care deeply about Montana, its people, and the communities that make this state what it is.



Recently, I was creating Montana landscape and outdoor-themed reels using texts that were circulating online. The words included in the post in question were not written by me and originated elsewhere online. I reshared the post without fully considering what it meant. There was no ill intent behind it toward anyone, but intent does not undo impact. That was careless, irresponsible, and wrong, and I take full responsibility.



I want to use this moment to speak directly to Montana’s Indigenous communities. I want to be very clear that I do not hold discriminatory views toward anyone, and I’m sorry that I shared something that conveyed otherwise.



Indigenous presence, history, and culture are part of what makes this state extraordinary. I am committed to doing better and being more thoughtful about everything I share or reshare online.

Pretty Paint said that even without this particular incident, he has often encountered comments and attitudes that reflect lingering prejudice.

“Growing up and being a part of it, it’s not as bad as it used to be,” he said. “But it’s still in the community no matter what — no matter where we go.”

He added that he hopes the hurtful attitudes will one day fade.

“We’re unique, and we’re honestly pretty friendly,” Pretty Paint said. “I don’t know why there’s such a discrepancy about everything.”