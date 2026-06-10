Beartooth Highway closes due to heavy snow

The Beartooth Highway closed Wednesday at the Montana-Wyoming border due to snow and extreme weather.

Several inches of snowfall over the past overnight forced the closure, putting plows back to work.

Travelers must use Wyoming state Highway 296 (the Chief Joseph Scenic Bypass) to reach Cooke City and the northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

The pass opened this year at its traditional time during Memorial Day weekend.

Click here for updated Montana road conditions or here for updated Wyoming road conditions.

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