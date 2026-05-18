A year after Baker post office closure, Postal Service still can't detail why

BAKER, MT — A year after the post office in Baker shut down suddenly, the federal government was unable to produce an inspection report detailing why, according to an MTN public-records request.

The permanent Baker Post Office building has been closed since June 2025, after the U.S. Postal Service said safety-related building concerns were identified during an inspection. MTN filed a federal Freedom of Information Act request seeking a copy of that inspection report, but after 10 weeks of going back and forth with different reasons given for the delay, the USPS recently responded, saying it was unable to locate any documents responsive to the request.

Here's the timeline showing the breakdown of the FOIA request:

March 6, 2026— United States Postal Service (USPS) corporate communications representative Janella Herron provided a written statement confirming operations inside the Baker Post Office were temporarily suspended in June of last year after safety-related building concerns were identified during an inspection. When asked what was found during that inspection, Herron wrote, "I have no further information at this time."

MTN filed a Freedom of Information Act request that day, seeking the inspection report Herron referenced in her written statement.

March 25, 2026 — USPS responded, saying the FOIA request was sent to a district manager in Portland, Ore., who has jurisdiction over the Baker post office.

April 10, 2026 — USPS responded in writing that "unusual circumstances apply" to the processing of this request and the response would be extended another 10 days.

April 16, 2026 — Republican U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy and Rep. Troy Downing wrote a joint letter to USPS asking for an explanation of why the Baker Post Office has been closed since June 2025.

April 29, 2026 — USPS responded in writing that the inspection report request required consultation with another department or agency and that it would be another 10 days before the FOIA request was granted.

May 15, 2026 — USPS sent a final letter stating that a search for the records was unable to locate any documents responsive to the request.

USPS provided guidance on how to appeal this response, which MTN will pursue. This timeline has been shared with lawmakers, and MTN is waiting to hear back on any response they may have from the USPS.

The recently hired postmaster, Trish Carino, told MTN last month that scientists recently took samples from inside the post office. As of May 18, 2026, she is still waiting for those results.

Related:

Baker residents frustrated after post office closure leaves questions unanswered

Mail delivery disrupted in Baker due to structural concerns at post office