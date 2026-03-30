A look at the Columbia Gold Project, proposed exploration drilling in the Blackfoot Valley

LINCOLN — Sentinel Metals, an Australian mining company eyeing gold near the headwaters of the Blackfoot River, is looking to do exploratory drilling for the Columbia Gold Project. Some nearby residents have expressed concerns, as the Blackfoot Valley has a rich, but controversial history with mining.

Sentinel Metals does business in Montana under the name Great Plains Mining, LLC. In January, the company applied for an exploration license amendment with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

They propose drilling 21 holes to better understand the minerals and geology at the project site, a chunk of private land east of Lincoln that the company acquired in 2016.

Krista Lee Evans, Sentinel Metals vice president of government and community relations, told MTN News that the company is in an “exploration phase.” In 2026, she said, that means they plan to drill the exploratory holes, if approved, along with conducting studies of nearby wildlife, environment and infrastructure.

Watch: Mining company proposes exploratory drilling near Blackfoot River

Company proposes exploratory gold drilling near Blackfoot River

“We want people to understand what this phase is and what it is not. This is a limited, low-impact exploration program focused on data collection. It is not a proposal to build or operate a mine,” Evans said. “The purpose of this phase is to gather the information needed to determine whether the deposit could be developed responsibly under Montana law. After the exploration phase is complete, Sentinel will evaluate the results to determine whether to proceed with any additional actions.”

The DEQ's draft environmental analysis found the proposal would not be expected to have a significant environmental impact. The assessment only covers the exploratory drilling, not any mining or future plans, which would need other permits and approval.

Jerry O’Connell, the founder of Big Blackfoot Riverkeeper, said many are concerned because of the river’s environmental, personal and economic importance for many and the area’s complex mining history.

“It's the lifeblood of everyone in Montana,” he said. “I’ve spoken to probably over 100 people already about this, and everybody goes, ‘Oh my God.’ Most people hadn't heard of it, but once they hear of it, they realize, ‘Oh, not another one. Here we go again.’”

He said they are worried that the exploration could lead to a full-scale mine and potential environmental impacts, like those seen from some of the historic mines nearby.

“It seems fairly innocuous when they drill 21 holes to pull out core samples and analyze the gold content. ‘Oh, OK, that's not a big deal,’ O’Connell said. “Except it's the camel's nose under the tent. It's, they're not doing it on their own. It's the first step of a gold mine.”

Evan said this project is not like the area’s past mining operations or proposals, because of different mining techniques and regulations in place to protect the river and wider environment.

“We understand those concerns, and we take them seriously. We expect not only the regulators, but also the public, to watch us closely and hold us to our word,” she said. “Modern mining in this country, and particularly this state, looks a lot different today than it has in the past. There are tremendous safeguards in place to protect areas like the Blackfoot River – a place special to my own heart – while allowing for responsible development of the minerals that make our lives safer, healthier, and more prosperous.”

Any future mining would need additional regulatory approval and public input. But O’Connell wants a more comprehensive environmental impact study before this exploration is approved.

“The further they progress along the development of a gold mine, the stronger the argument they have being that ‘You can't stop us now, because look at all the potential income we can get from this,’” he said. “It's been a fight and it will always be a fight, particularly now the gold prices pushing $5,000 an ounce, but it's a fight we just got to keep engaging because gold is not that important.”

Evans said that Sentinel Metals values working with regulators and the public and is committed to protecting the environment.

“There is often a perception that Montana has to choose between developing its natural resources and protecting its environment. We don’t see it that way. With modern mining, we can have both,” she said. “I grew up in Montana, have worked on water policy my entire career, love the Blackfoot River, and believe we can develop this project while protecting the Blackfoot River.”

On Tuesday, March 24, the DEQ extended the public comment period on the amendment proposal through April 13.